Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility

Courtesy of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association

An artist’s rendering of the Japan Mobility Show venue

The Japan Mobility Show, set to open in Tokyo at the end of October, will feature a diverse lineup bringing together a range of vehicles, from the latest models to a special joint exhibition of historic legendary cars.

The event’s organizer, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), released the details on Wednesday, noting that the exhibition is expected to draw the record-breaking participation of more than 500 companies and organizations from both Japan and overseas.

The main program will showcase mobility methods and other concepts envisioned for society 10 years from now. As of Wednesday, 178 companies are set to participate in the program, where the JAMA aims to allow visitors to experience new ideas for the future.

The joint exhibition section will feature more than 30 legendary classic cars from the past, including Suzuki Motor Corp.’s first-generation Jimny and the Skyline 2000GT from Prince Motor Co., which is now Nissan Motor Co.

The exhibition is open to the public at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 9. Tickets at the door are ¥3,000 with free entry for high school students and younger.