Japan Aug. Real Wages Down for 8th Month
10:55 JST, October 8, 2025
Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)—Japan’s inflation-adjusted real wage index fell 1.4 pct year-on-year in August, down for the eighth straight month amid continuous inflation outpacing wage growth, a labor ministry report showed Tuesday.
According to the preliminary report covering businesses with five or more employees, nominal wages per worker, including base salary and overtime, climbed 1.5 pct to ¥300,517 , marking the 44th consecutive month of growth. Of them, regular pay, primarily base salary, rose 2.1 pct to ¥268,202 , up for the 46th consecutive month.
Meanwhile, the consumer price index excluding imputed rent, used to calculate the real wage index, increased 3.1 pct, outpacing the nominal wage growth.
For international comparisons, the ministry also released a real wage index calculated using the consumer price index including imputed rent. This wage index dropped 1.2 pct, the first decline in two months.
By employment type, nominal wages for full-time workers, such as regular employees, grew 1.9 pct to ¥385,804 , while those for part-time workers went up 1.6 pct to ¥111,635 .
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Govt to Support Perovskite Solar Cell Mass Production With ¥24.6 Bil. in Subsidies
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports
-
BOJ to Consider Rate Hike through Early Next Year
-
40 Years After Plaza Accord, U.S.-Japan Exchange Rate Risks Remain
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Govt to Support Perovskite Solar Cell Mass Production With ¥24.6 Bil. in Subsidies
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More