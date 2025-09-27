U.S. Tariffs on Japanese Pharmaceutical Imports to Be Capped at 15%, White House Official Says

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

WASHINGTON — The rate of U.S. tariffs on pharmaceutical imports from Japan will be 15%, a White House press official told The Yomiuri Shimbun on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United States plans to impose 100% tariffs on some pharmaceutical imports, starting Oct. 1, but Japan is expected to secure exemptions.

On the other hand, an additional 25% tariff on heavy trucks, which Trump also unveiled Thursday, will also apply to Japan, according to the official.

A Japan-U.S. joint statement released on Sept. 4 states that Japan would receive the “most-favored-nation” treatment in which a tariff rate for Japanese goods, such as pharmaceuticals, will not exceed those imposed on other countries and regions. It has been confirmed that a 15% tariff cap applicable to EU pharmaceuticals will also apply to Japan.

On Wednesday, Trump said in a social media post, “Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America.”

Under a trade deal, Tokyo and Washington have agreed to cap a tariff on Japanese passenger vehicles at 15%. Regarding the new 25% tariff set to be added to the existing levy for heavy truck imports from Japan, the U.S. official said this additional tariff does not constitute a breach of the agreement as heavy trucks are different products from automobiles.

As Japan primarily exports small and midsize trucks, it remains unclear whether these trucks will be subject to the new tariff.