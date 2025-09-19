Hot word :

BOJ Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda

Jiji Press

13:54 JST, September 19, 2025

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Bank of Japan decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged at a two-day Policy Board meeting that ended Friday.

The board decided, by a vote of seven to two, to maintain the policy of guiding the unsecured overnight call rate, Japan’s benchmark short-term interbank lending rate, to around 0.5%.

The Japanese central bank also decided to sell exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Japan real estate investment trusts (J-REITs) purchased as part of its large-scale monetary easing program.

