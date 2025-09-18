Japanese Household Financial Assets Hit Record ¥2,239 Tril.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Bank of Japan

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Financial assets held by households in Japan as of the end of June stood at a record high of ¥2,239 trillion as the balance of stocks and investment trust funds grew because of higher stock prices, the Bank of Japan said Thursday.

Of the total, shareholdings climbed 4.9% from a year before to ¥294 trillion , and investment trusts grew 9% to ¥140 trillion , both record highs, partly pushed up by inflows of funds into the new Nippon Individual Savings Account tax exemption program for small-lot investors.

The balance of cash and deposits shrank 0.1% to ¥1,126 trillion , the first decline since the end of December 2006, influenced by the spread of cashless payments, increased consumption due to high prices and a shift of funds to investment trusts.

Japanese government bonds held by the BOJ as of the end of June, excluding treasury discount bills, totaled ¥538 trillion , accounting for 50.94% of outstanding JGBs. The proportion fell for the seventh consecutive quarter.

The BOJ has been reducing the amount of JGB purchases in stages as part of efforts to normalize monetary policy following years of massive easing.

Financial assets held by nonfinancial companies increased 0.4% to ¥1,512 trillion .