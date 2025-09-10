Japan Govt to Support Perovskite Solar Cell Mass Production With ¥24.6 Bil. in Subsidies
16:58 JST, September 10, 2025
The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry has decided to provide ¥24.6 billion in subsidies across five years to three companies engaged in efforts to achieve mass production of next-generation perovskite solar cells.
The ministry will provide the money to Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ricoh Co. and EneCoat Technologies Co., a startup that originated at Kyoto University, to cover the costs of technological development and demonstration tests.
Panasonic is currently working on the mass production of glass-type perovskite solar cells, which can be used in building materials, while Ricoh and EneCoat are focusing on film-type products that are thin and lightweight. The three companies each aim to increase their annual mass production capacity of perovskite solar cells to at least in the range of 200 to 300 megawatts by 2030, enough to meet the energy demands of around 60,000 households.
Ricoh will apply its inkjet printing technology to make progress toward the installation of perovskite solar cells in homes and factories. EneCoat will cooperate with Toyota Motor Corp. to achieve its goal of installing its products in cars, factories and a wide range of other locations.
The economy ministry will utilize the Green Innovation Fund, which was established to support decarbonization technologies, to provide the subsidies. Sekisui Chemical Co., a leader in film-type perovskite solar cells, has already been receiving support through the fund.
The ministry has set a target for Japan to generate 20 gigawatts of electricity a year from perovskite solar cells by 2040.
