Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair’s Resignation, Says Leaders Should ‘Always Exercise Discipline’
15:39 JST, September 5, 2025
Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke on Thursday about the situation surrounding Takeshi Niinami, who resigned as chairman of Suntory Holdings Ltd. over a police investigation into his alleged purchase of illegal supplements.
“In terms of compliance, leaders should always exercise self-discipline,” said Kobayashi at a regular press conference.
Following the police investigation, all Suntory directors called for Niinami’s resignation. Kobayashi expressed his understanding over the move, saying, “I suppose the decision was based on the nature of the company that deals with supplements.”
Niinami said Wednesday that he would leave it to the Japan Association of Corporate Executives to decide whether he would remain as its chair. He voluntarily stepped back from his duties in the meantime.
“Whether [Niinami] should resign over being under suspicion depends on the nature of the specific organization,” Kobayashi added.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Competition Intensifying Among Chinese Carmakers over EV Sales in Indonesia, Thailand; Japanese Automakers Concerned About Market Share Loss
-
JR East Luxury Sleeper Train Staff Drank On-Duty; Investigation Finds Employees Habitually Consumed Alcoholic Beverages During Breaks for Years
-
Mcdonald’s Japan Apologizes for ‘Pokémon’ Happy Meal Chaos; Promotion Leads to Bulk Purchases, Wasted Food
-
Mitsubishi Corp. to Acquire 30％ Stake in Arizona Copper Mine Development Project, Expanding Global Interest in Copper
-
String of ANA Wings Pilot Error Incidents Lead to Stern Warning from Transport Ministry
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story