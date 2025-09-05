Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair’s Resignation, Says Leaders Should ‘Always Exercise Discipline’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaks at a press conference in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke on Thursday about the situation surrounding Takeshi Niinami, who resigned as chairman of Suntory Holdings Ltd. over a police investigation into his alleged purchase of illegal supplements.

“In terms of compliance, leaders should always exercise self-discipline,” said Kobayashi at a regular press conference.

Following the police investigation, all Suntory directors called for Niinami’s resignation. Kobayashi expressed his understanding over the move, saying, “I suppose the decision was based on the nature of the company that deals with supplements.”

Niinami said Wednesday that he would leave it to the Japan Association of Corporate Executives to decide whether he would remain as its chair. He voluntarily stepped back from his duties in the meantime.

“Whether [Niinami] should resign over being under suspicion depends on the nature of the specific organization,” Kobayashi added.