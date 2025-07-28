Govt to Support Domestic Mass Production of Next-Generation Solar Cells; Aims for 1GW Annual Production Capacity by ’30

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A film-type perovskite solar cell is seen in Sekisui Chemical Co.’s research lab in Osaka Prefecture.

The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry plans to promote the domestic mass production of next-generation perovskite solar cells.

Using a government fund, the ministry plans to select companies to support within this fiscal year with the aim of achieving an annual production capacity of about 1 gigawatt, which is sufficient to meet the energy needs of about 300,000 households.

The Yomiuri Shimbun



The government aims to further popularize the adoption of solar power generation by also strengthening support for tandem solar panels, which utilize both silicon and perovskite cells. These panels are expected to be capable of achieving power generation efficiency of 1.5 times to 2 times greater than conventional solar panels. Tandem solar panels can also easily replace conventional solar panels as they can use the same mounts and wiring.

Using the Green Innovation Fund, aimed at promoting decarbonization technologies, the ministry will provide financial support for the development and demonstration of mass production technologies. Companies eligible for support will be required to reduce power generation costs to 12 yen or less per kilowatt-hour, which is about 10% less than for conventional solar panels, and achieve a lifespan of about 20 years.

As key players for domestic production, the ministry envisages such companies as Kaneka Corp. — a chemical manufacturer leading the development of tandem cells — and Choshu Industry Co. — which holds about a 20% share of the domestic market for solar cells for residential use. As domestic companies account for as much as about 70% of the residential solar cell market, the ministry considers this an area with potential for expansion.

In the solar cell sector, Chinese manufacturers are leading the market, with multiple companies having already begun mass production of tandem cells, a stage no Japanese company has yet reached. Choshu Industry plans to set up a test line at its main factory by the end of this year, aiming to start mass production as soon as possible.

In the development of perovskite solar cells, Sekisui Chemical Co. is leading the market with a thin and lightweight film type, while Panasonic Corp. is pioneering a glass type that can be used as a building material.