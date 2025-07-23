Hot word :

Home>Business>Economy

Japan Business Group Chair Welcomes Outcome of Tariff Talks, But Also Say 15% Reciprocal Tariff ‘By No Means Low’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Yoshinobu Tsutsui, the chair of Keidanren (Japan Business Federation)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:00 JST, July 23, 2025

Yoshinobu Tsutsui, the chairperson of Keidanren (Japan Business Federation), on Wednesday praised the outcome of Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations as the result of long-running, persistent talks focused on national interests.

“The parties concerned made earnest efforts within the framework of the negotiations and achieved a successful outcome,” Tsutsui told reporters.

Tsutsui said he was greatly concerned about automobile tariffs, as they will have a significant impact on the broad-based automobile industry, including related businesses. “But I want to praise the reduction in the tariffs as a positive outcome of the talks,” he said.

At the same time, however, Tsutsui said a ‘reciprocal tariff’ of 15% is “by no means low, considering the domestic economy.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Economy Page

Economy Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING