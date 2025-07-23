Japan Business Group Chair Welcomes Outcome of Tariff Talks, But Also Say 15% Reciprocal Tariff ‘By No Means Low’
20:00 JST, July 23, 2025
Yoshinobu Tsutsui, the chairperson of Keidanren (Japan Business Federation), on Wednesday praised the outcome of Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations as the result of long-running, persistent talks focused on national interests.
“The parties concerned made earnest efforts within the framework of the negotiations and achieved a successful outcome,” Tsutsui told reporters.
Tsutsui said he was greatly concerned about automobile tariffs, as they will have a significant impact on the broad-based automobile industry, including related businesses. “But I want to praise the reduction in the tariffs as a positive outcome of the talks,” he said.
At the same time, however, Tsutsui said a ‘reciprocal tariff’ of 15% is “by no means low, considering the domestic economy.”
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Inbound Tourism Fuels Land Price Surge Across Japan; High Hopes for Development Projects Ahead
-
Japan Eyes Huge Market with China Set to Resume of Japanese Beef Imports; Japan Govt Hopes to Nearly Double Beef Exports by 2030
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Inbound Tourism Fuels Land Price Surge Across Japan; High Hopes for Development Projects Ahead