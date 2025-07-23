Japan Business Group Chair Welcomes Outcome of Tariff Talks, But Also Say 15% Reciprocal Tariff ‘By No Means Low’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Yoshinobu Tsutsui, the chair of Keidanren (Japan Business Federation)

Yoshinobu Tsutsui, the chairperson of Keidanren (Japan Business Federation), on Wednesday praised the outcome of Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations as the result of long-running, persistent talks focused on national interests.

“The parties concerned made earnest efforts within the framework of the negotiations and achieved a successful outcome,” Tsutsui told reporters.

Tsutsui said he was greatly concerned about automobile tariffs, as they will have a significant impact on the broad-based automobile industry, including related businesses. “But I want to praise the reduction in the tariffs as a positive outcome of the talks,” he said.

At the same time, however, Tsutsui said a ‘reciprocal tariff’ of 15% is “by no means low, considering the domestic economy.”