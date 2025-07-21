Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister’s Office

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said, “[Japan and the United States] cannot keep going along parallel lines forever” on tariff negotiations, at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday.

“I said, ‘investment rather than tariffs,’ and we are making various efforts to gain understanding [from the U.S.],” he added.

As the Aug. 1 deadline for the U.S. imposing its 25% “reciprocal tariff” on Japanese imports is approaching, economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa will visit the United States this week for an eighth round of tariff negotiations.