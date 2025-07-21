Hot word :

Home>Business>Economy

Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister’s Office

The Japan News

16:30 JST, July 21, 2025

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said, “[Japan and the United States] cannot keep going along parallel lines forever” on tariff negotiations, at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday.

“I said, ‘investment rather than tariffs,’ and we are making various efforts to gain understanding [from the U.S.],” he added.

As the Aug. 1 deadline for the U.S. imposing its 25% “reciprocal tariff” on Japanese imports is approaching, economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa will visit the United States this week for an eighth round of tariff negotiations.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Economy Page

Economy Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING