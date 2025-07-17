Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A customs official checks imported eels at Narita Airport on Wednesday.

NARITA, Chiba – Narita Airport is facing the busiest time of year for live eel imports as it gets closer to the Day of the Ox, a day in midsummer when grilled eel is traditionally eaten.

This year, the Day of the Ox takes place on July 19 and 31.

Of the 8,062 tons of eels imported into Japan last year, Narita Airport handled 6,490 tons, or about 80%, according to Tokyo Customs.

In July last year, 1,158 tons of eels were imported nationwide, and 890 tons passed through Narita Airport. Both figures were the highest for 2024.

An import company in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, purchased on Wednesday about 2 tons of Japanese eels farmed in China and Taiwan .

The president of the company said this year’s market price is about the same as last year. The president also said the price, so far, has not been affected by the European Union’s June proposal to regulate eel trade under the Washington Convention, which restricts the international trade of protected species.

“Even though it’s hot, I want people to stay healthy by eating eels,” the company president said.