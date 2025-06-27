Tokyo Monthly Salaries Salaries Half of Those in New York; Survey Shows Significant Shift in 2012

Reuters file photo

Yen and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 19, 2025. REUTERS

LONDON — The average monthly salary in Tokyo is about half of those in New York, according to a report released by the Deutsche Bank Research Institute.

The report notes that while the U.S. economy has grown, Japan’s monthly salaries have dropped to the global average following events such as the collapse of its bubble economy.

A comparison was made of after-tax monthly salaries in 69 major cities worldwide, with the salaries were converted to U.S. dollars.

The report indicates that the average monthly salary in Tokyo is $2,592 (about ¥370,000), ranking 38 among the surveyed cities. This figure is nearly 50% lower than New York’s monthly salary of $5,128 (about ¥740,000), which ranks seventh.