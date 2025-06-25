7,000 Manufacturers Aim to Raise Wages for Foreign Workers with Specified Skilled Worker Status through New Association

Thirty major industry associations in manufacturing sectors such as steel, electronics and textiles established a cross-industry human resources management organization to secure more highly skilled foreign workers to work in Japan.

About 7,000 companies will join the Japan Association for Human Resources in Industrial Product Manufacturing (JAIM), which will require each member company to provide a 1.5%-3% year-on-year pay raise for those who work under the specified skilled workers status.

The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry on Wednesday recognized JAIM as a registered entity to support acceptance of the highly skilled, long-term workers.

JAIM includes 30 major manufacturing-related organizations such as the Japan Iron and Steel Federation, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association and the Japan Textile Federation.

A similar organization has already been established in the construction industry, but JAIM, the second such organization, covers a wider range of industries.

The specified skilled workers system was launched in 2019, with 280,000 foreign nationals working under the system as of fiscal 2024. Of these, 45,000 are in the manufacturing industry, and the number is expected to quadruple from the current figure to up to 170,000 in fiscal 2028.

Many of the JAIM member firms face severe labor shortages and aim to retain workers by raising wages. Specifically, a minimum year-on-year salary growth rate per foreign worker will be set at 3% for large companies and 1.5% for small and midsized companies. JAIM will verify the employers’ performance annually through documents, and companies that fail to meet the standards will be required to raise wages the following year. If firms do not adhere to the guidelines, they will be expelled from the association and will no longer be able to hire the specified skilled workers.

The government plans to abolish by fiscal 2027 the technical intern training program, which caused such problems as long working hours and unpaid wages. Instead, the Employment for Skill Development Program will be established to create a favorable working environment for foreign workers and encourage their transition of residential status to specified skilled workers.