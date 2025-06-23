Hot word :

Home>Business>Economy

5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Government’s stockpiled rice

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:45 JST, June 23, 2025

The average price of a 5-kilogram bag of rice sold at supermarkets across Japan between June 9 and 15 fell below ¥4,000, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry announced on Monday.

The average price was ¥3,920, ¥256 lower than a week prior. This marks the first time in about four months that the price has fallen below ¥4,000.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Economy Page

Economy Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING