5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months
18:45 JST, June 23, 2025
The average price of a 5-kilogram bag of rice sold at supermarkets across Japan between June 9 and 15 fell below ¥4,000, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry announced on Monday.
The average price was ¥3,920, ¥256 lower than a week prior. This marks the first time in about four months that the price has fallen below ¥4,000.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Average Retail Rice Price Up for Second Consecutive Week; More Than Double Same Period Last Year
-
Japan’s Cooperation in Alaska LNG Development Project Emerges in Japan-U.S. Tariff Negotiations; But Industry Concerns Exist
-
Govt, Carmakers to Join Hands on Autonomous Cars With AI; New Technology Allows Greater Adaptability, Lower Cost
-
‘Magnificent 7’ Could Adopt Stablecoins in Next 3 Years, Says Crypto Platform Founder
-
Japanese Small, Midsize Firms Increasingly Employing Foreign Workers; Effort Aims to Secure Talented Employees
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Average Retail Rice Price Up for Second Consecutive Week; More Than Double Same Period Last Year
-
Japan’s Cooperation in Alaska LNG Development Project Emerges in Japan-U.S. Tariff Negotiations; But Industry Concerns Exist
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya