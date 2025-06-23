5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The average price of a 5-kilogram bag of rice sold at supermarkets across Japan between June 9 and 15 fell below ¥4,000, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry announced on Monday.

The average price was ¥3,920, ¥256 lower than a week prior. This marks the first time in about four months that the price has fallen below ¥4,000.