Japan Eyes Hosting Major International Standards Conference in 2029; Govt Making Plans to Host IEC Event in Yokohama

The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Japan is expected to host a major international conference to discuss international standardization in the electrical and electronics fields in 2029, according to sources.

The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry is apparently preparing to host the conference amid certainty that it will be held in Japan. The aim is to take the lead in establishing rules over cutting-edge technologies that would be favorable to Japan, such as the next-generation quantum computer and perovskite solar cells.

The conference is held annually by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), which formulates and certifies international electrical and electronic standards. The ministry announced Monday its bid to host the gathering in Yokohama in November 2029. If realized, the IEC meeting will be held in Japan for the first time in 15 years and is expected to draw 2,000 to 3,000 participants.

International standards are agreements among countries and regions around the world to unify standards for products and technologies to ensure compatibility and quality of products and services. AA batteries and QR codes are common examples.

In advanced technology fields, international standardization greatly affects industrial competitiveness. The host country of such an international conference tends to determine discussion topics while also finding it easier for their own experts to participate.

Western countries and China have led discussions by making national efforts for international standardization in cutting-edge fields. Currently, Japan’s national efforts are not as strong, so the government intends to strengthen its support.