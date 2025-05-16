Soaring Rice Prices Driving Imports of Cheap Overseas Rice in Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Karoyaka, a U.S. rice variety to be sold by Aeon Co., is seen in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on May 13.

Imported rice is gaining popularity in Japan amid soaring prices of domestic rice, with the retail and restaurant industries using it more regularly.

As a staple food, consumers are generally reluctant to compromise on the taste and quality of rice and have a strong preference for domestic varieties. However, the difference in price is putting this to the test.

Aeon Co., Japan’s largest supermarket operator, will begin selling pure medium-grain Calrose rice produced in California in June. While the company has to pay a tariff of ¥341 per kilogram of imported rice, it will sell a 4-kilogram package of the rice for ¥2,894 including tax, about 10% cheaper than domestic rice.

The restaurant industry is following suit, as Matsuya Foods Holdings Co., which operates the Matsuya beef bowl chain, will serve pure U.S. rice at approximately 1,100 of its restaurants, about 80% of its total.

Meanwhile, major supermarket chain Seiyu Co. began offering Taiwanese rice in November. It has been so well received by consumers that it was temporarily in short supply.

A major factor behind the increased use of foreign rice is the shift in consumer awareness. In a survey conducted in March by the Japanese Consumers’ Co-operative Union, which received 6,342 valid responses with multiple answers allowed, 77.8% of respondents said “domestic rice” was the biggest deciding factor when buying rice, while 33.1% said “low price,” up 1.8 percentage points from the previous survey conducted in October.

Wholesalers and trading companies are also increasing imports of overseas rice. Shinmei Co., a major rice wholesaler, plans to import about 20,000 tons of overseas rice by about July, but has already signed contracts for most of this amount. Kanematsu Corp., a general trading company, is considering increasing its rice imports from 10,000 tons per year to 20,000 tons and importing not only U.S. rice but also Taiwanese and Vietnamese rice.