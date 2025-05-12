Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
15:53 JST, May 12, 2025
The current account surplus of fiscal 2024 was ¥30.377 trillion, up 16.1% from the previous year, according to the preliminary international balance of payments statistics for the fiscal year that was announced by the Finance Ministry on Monday.
The current account balance, which shows the status of the transactions of goods and services with foreign countries, was a record for the second consecutive year.
The primary income balance, which includes interest and dividends generated from foreign investments, was a surplus of ¥41.711 trillion. The surplus widened by 11.7% from the previous year, notching a record for the fourth consecutive year. Revenues from foreign direct investment expanded, namely in the United States, and the yen’s depreciation has also helped increase the amount in yen terms.
The value of the trade balance, which subtracts the value of imports from exports of commodities, showed a deficit of ¥4.048 trillion, with the deficit widening by 9.8%.
The value of imports increased by 4.3% to ¥110.287 trillion, boosted by personal computers, smartphones and medicines.
The value of exports also increased, by 4.1%, to ¥106.239 trillion, boosted by exports of semiconductor-related manufacturing equipment and electronic components.
The deficit in the service balance, which is for transactions other than commodities, fell by 20.2% to ¥2.576 trillion. The surplus in the travel balance rose due to the increase in the number of foreign visitors.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
-
Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
-
G20 Meeting of Finance Chiefs Fails to Produce Joint Statement, as Countries Vent Concerns about U.S. Tariffs
-
Trump Aims to ‘Shock and Awe’ with Tariff Policy; Japanese Business Leader Examines U.S. Moves
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’