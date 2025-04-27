Ishiba Pledges to Seek U.S. Review of Tariff Policies; Emphasizes Wage Hikes at May Day Event

Jiji Press

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks at the May Day event in Tokyo on Saturday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said at a May Day event on Saturday the government will strongly call on the United States to review U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policy to avoid hampering the momentum of wage hikes.

Ishiba made the statement at the May Day central convention hosted by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo. It was the third year in a row for a prime minister to present at Rengo’s May Day event.

The prime minister noted the wage hike levels of small and midsize firms agreed during this spring’s shunto wage negotiations exceeded those of last year. “The economic policy’s top priority is the wage hike. We’ll realize wage hikes that won’t succumb to rising prices,” he said.

Ishiba met with Rengo President Tomoko Yoshino on April 14 for the first labor policy discussion between the head of the government and a Rengo chief in 16 years. Additionally, Yoshino became the first Rengo chief in 20 years to attend a convention of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in March.

Yoshino welcomed Ishiba’s attendance at the May Day event. “We feel honored. It will help build momentum [for wage hikes],” she said.

But Rengo decided to skip addresses by representatives of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People, the opposition parties it backs, to avoid adding political tones to the event.