Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The planned construction site for the casino resort In Yumeshima, Osaka, in March 2023

A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the country’s first integrated resort with a casino was held on Thursday at the planned site on an artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka.

The planned site for the resort, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2030, is adjacent to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue. Construction will proceed with measures to mitigate noise.

The site for the resort is an area that measures 492,000 square meters on the north side of Yumeshima. In addition to the casino, three hotels and an international hotel will be developed.

Construction of the resort will be suspended during long holidays in consideration for the Expo that is being held on the southern part of the island until Oct. 13. The majority of the piling work will be postponed until December after the Expo ends.