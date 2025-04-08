Keidanren Chairman: Japan Should Take Leadership Role in Promoting Free, Open International Economic Order; Concerns over U.S. Tariffs’ Impact on Domestic Industry

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) Chairman Masakazu Tokura speaks in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, in February.

Masakazu Tokura, chairman of Keidanren (Japan Business Federation), hopes the Japanese government will lobby the U.S. administration in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which triggered a global stock market downturn. “Japan should take a leadership role in questioning the importance of a free and open international economic order,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

With the introduction of reciprocal tariffs, there are concerns about the impact on the domestic industry. While Tokura noted that some companies are likely to increase production in the United States and review their supply chains, he said, “It will take time to invest and secure human resources. [The business environment] differs depending on the type of industry.”

The tariff policy has also triggered a global stock market downturn. “There is a sense of uncertainty surrounding the situation,” said Tokura. “I would like to see the government collect and disseminate information. That could alleviate some of the anxiety.”