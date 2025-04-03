U.S. Reciprocal Tariffs on Japan ‘More than Expected’; Trade Minister Muto Speaks with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Lutnick (UPDATE1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi

The U.S. government’s announcement to impose 24% reciprocal tariffs on imports from Japan shook the central government and ruling parties.

“It’s more than expected,” said a senior official of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba instructed the ministers concerned to closely examine the impact of the tariffs and take all possible measures for issues including financing.

“It is extremely regrettable that the U.S. has announced reciprocal tariffs despite the fact that we have explained our concerns at various levels,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi at a press conference on Thursday. He added that he had asked the U.S. to review the measures.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto held an emergency press conference and said he had talked online with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

“I concretely explained that the tariffs would reduce the capacity of Japanese companies to invest in the U.S. and would have a negative impact on the U.S. economy.”

A related task force was to be created in the ministry on Thursday.