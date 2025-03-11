Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
10:07 JST, March 11, 2025
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s gross domestic product in October-December last year increased 0.6 pct from the previous quarter in price-adjusted real terms, or 2.2 pct at an annual rate, the Cabinet Office said in a revised report Tuesday.
The figures marked a downward revision from the preliminary rises of 0.7 pct and 2.8 pct, respectively, announced last month.
In nominal terms, the country’s GDP rose 1.1 pct for an annualized increase of 4.6 pct, against the preliminary growth of 1.3 pct and 5.1 pct.
