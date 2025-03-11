Home>Business>Economy

Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo’s Ginza district is seen from a Yomiuri Shimbun helicopter.

Jiji Press

10:07 JST, March 11, 2025

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s gross domestic product in October-December last year increased 0.6 pct from the previous quarter in price-adjusted real terms, or 2.2 pct at an annual rate, the Cabinet Office said in a revised report Tuesday.

The figures marked a downward revision from the preliminary rises of 0.7 pct and 2.8 pct, respectively, announced last month.

In nominal terms, the country’s GDP rose 1.1 pct for an annualized increase of 4.6 pct, against the preliminary growth of 1.3 pct and 5.1 pct.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Economy Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING