Japan, U.K. Likely to Reaffirm Energy Cooperation at 2+2 Talks; 1st Economic 2+2 Talks Between the Countries

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister’s Office

The Japanese and British governments are arranging to reaffirm the promotion of energy cooperation between the two countries at a ministerial economic dialogue, according to Japanese government sources.

It will be the first time for Japan and the United Kingdom to hold a two-plus-two meeting focused on economic matters.

The economic ministers intend to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in offshore wind power, with the aim of further strengthening economic ties between the two countries, the sources said.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto are set to meet with their British counterparts Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds at the two-plus-two meeting, which is planned to take place in Tokyo on Friday.

The officials are expected to agree on establishing a consultative framework for strengthening economic security. They will also likely focus on measures to enhance both countries’ energy security.

Prior to the talks, Muto and Reynolds are expected to sign the memorandum of understanding, which will include provisions for joint research on basic technologies related to floating offshore wind power, as well as for ensuring the stability of the supply chain and promoting cooperation between the companies of both countries, the sources said.

The officials are also expected to discuss strengthening their cooperation on helping to rebuild Ukraine, which continues to face Russian aggression, and enhancing relations with countries in the Global South.

The meeting will also affirm the importance of bolstering the functions of the World Trade Organization amid concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies, such as higher tariffs, according to the sources.

In November, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishida and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed to establish the economic version of the two-plus-two meetings when they met in Brazil. The United Kingdom will be the second country, after the United States, to hold such a meeting with Japan.