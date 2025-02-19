Monthly Number of Visitors to Japan Hits Record High in Jan.
17:28 JST, February 19, 2025
Tokyo (Jiji Press) — The monthly number of foreign visitors to Japan hit a record high in January, partly reflecting travel demand from China and other parts of Asia during the Lunar New Year holiday period, a Japan National Tourism Organization report showed Wednesday.
The number of inbound visitors is estimated to have risen 40.6 % from a year before to 3,781,200, exceeding 3 million for the fourth consecutive month and surpassing the previous record high of 3,489,800 marked in December 2024.
By country or region, the number of visitors from mainland China jumped 2.4-fold to 980,300, followed by 967,100 visitors from South Korea, up 12.8 %, and 593,400 visitors from Taiwan, up 20.5 %.
The monthly number of visitors from Australia rose 35.3 % to a record high of 140,200. Visitors from the United States totaled 182,500, up 38.4 %.
