Japan Economy Grows 2.8％ in 4th Quarter
15:25 JST, February 17, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.8% in price-adjusted real terms in October-December after seasonal adjustment, expanding for the third straight quarter on a rebound in capital spending, the Cabinet Office said in a preliminary report on Monday.
For the whole of 2024, the country’s gross domestic product rose 0.1% from the previous year. In nominal terms, GDP grew 2.9% to ¥609,288.7 billion , exceeding ¥600 trillion for the first time on a full-year basis.
In the fourth quarter, private consumption rose 0.1% from the previous quarter in real terms, growing for the third successive quarter.
Corporate capital spending expanded 0.5%. Housing investment rose 0.1%, while public investment declined 0.3%.
Japan’s exports rose 1.1%, while its imports fell 2.1%.
Domestic demand made a negative contribution of 0.1 percentage point to the quarter-to-quarter GDP growth rate of 0.7%, while external demand made a positive contribution of 0.7 point.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
-
Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
-
Fuji Media Holdings Revises Down Its Net Profit Forecast by 66％; Advertising Revenue Projected to Plummet Following Scandal
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Sheds over 1,000 Points in Morning (UPDATE 1)
-
Mitsubishi Motors Has Begun Considering Not Joining Merger Talks with Honda, Nissan; Automaker will Strengthen Cooperation with Both Companies
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe