Iwaya Asks Rubio to Exclude Japan from U.S. Reciprocal, Additional Tariffs; Japan, U.S. Discuss Tariffs in Meeting
12:47 JST, February 16, 2025
MUNICH — Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said he raised the issue of tariffs on automobile imports, which had been announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters on the same day, Iwaya said he asked his U.S. counterpart to exclude Japan from the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs as well as from additional tariffs on steel and aluminum products.
