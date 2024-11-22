Mitsuoka Motor Launches Limited Run of M55 Concept Car; 100 Retro Inspired Vehicles to be Sold for ¥8.08 Million Each
15:19 JST, November 22, 2024
Mitsuoka Motor Co. has announced the launch of its M55 concept car with a limited run of just 100 units.
The Toyama-based automaker began accepting orders Friday. The new model is intended to attract middle-aged and older customers with its retro design that evokes the image of Japanese cars from the 1970s.
Based on the Civic made by Honda Motor Co., the M55 has a 1.5-liter engine and a 6-speed manual transmission. Its leather seats create a luxurious atmosphere. Mitsuoka Motor also plans to consider releasing a hybrid version.
The M55 was initially unveiled by Mitsuoka Motor as a concept car commemorating the 55th anniversary of its founding. As the car was well-received, the company decided to go ahead with production.
The model is priced at ¥8.08 million including tax. Orders will be accepted at about 30 dealerships nationwide until Jan. 19. The company plans to only take orders from 350 customers, after which buyers will be selected by lottery.
Mitsuoka Motor is also known as a coachbuilder that remodels the exteriors and interiors of vehicles made by other automakers and sells the revamped cars under its own name.
