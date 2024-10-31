BOJ Keeps Interest Rates Steady, Roughly Maintains Price Forecasts
12:17 JST, October 31, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) — The Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady on Thursday and roughly maintained its forecast that inflation will hover near its 2% inflation target in coming years, signaling its readiness to continue rolling back its massive monetary stimulus.
As widely expected, the nine-member board decided to keep the BOJ’s short-term policy rate unchanged at 0.25% by a unanimous vote.
The BOJ needs to pay due attention to the future course of overseas economies, particularly the U.S. economy, and developments in financial markets, the BOJ said in a quarterly outlook report.
BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is expected to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. to explain the policy decision.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
-
Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
-
China Struggles to Develop Passenger Jet to Rival Boeing, Airbus; Russian Cooperation Falls
-
Japan Makes Taxi, Bus Driver Jobs More Obtainable for Foreigners; Paper Exams Now Offered in 20 Languages
-
Japanese Cosmetics Firms Competing with South Korean Brands over Inexpensive Products; South Korean Brands Dominating Market Through Social Media
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market