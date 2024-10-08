Japanese Cosmetics Firms Competing with South Korean Brands over Inexpensive Products; South Korean Brands Dominating Market Through Social Media
Error: Multiple tags found in content
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Newly Harvested Rice Arrives on Store Shelves; Prices Soar 30％-50％ Following Shortage
-
Spa Resort Hawaiians Gets Offer from U.S. Fund
-
JR Freight Rail Yards Inspected over Data Fraud
-
JR East Employee in His 70s Earns Doctorate on Safe Train Operations; Believes Accidents Caused by Human Error Can Be Reduced
-
JR East Eyes Freight-Only Cars for Shinkasen Trains as Japan Logistics Industry Suffers from Labor Shortage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll