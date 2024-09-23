Japan Game Industry to Enhance Disclosure to Attract Talent



Yomiuri Shimbun file photos

Visitors are seen on the opening day of Tokyo Game Show in Chiba in September 2023.

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—The Japanese game industry will bolster the disclosure of data related to average annual income and market size to attract talented individuals, industry group leader Haruhiro Tsujimoto has said.

“We want to visualize (the industry’s) current growth and have people in and outside Japan recognize its excellence,” Tsujimoto, chairman of the Computer Entertainment Suppliers Association, said in a recent interview ahead of this year’s Tokyo Game Show that will start on Thursday.

The association will revamp the CESA Games White Paper annual report to provide more employment-related data, including salaries and average workforce ages, said Tsujimoto, also president of Capcom Co.

In a revised action plan for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s “new capitalism” vision released in June, the government said it will support efforts to improve working conditions, such as salaries, and expand overseas sales in the content industry including game companies.

“We should create an environment in which people of high school age, who are highly sensitive, can learn about making games,” Tsujimoto said, expressing his wish to cooperate with educational institutions.

The CESA-hosted game show at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, near Tokyo, will run until Sept. 29. Exhibitors will include companies from China and Saudi Arabia.

“It is because games have potential that exhibitors make investments and participate from abroad,” Tsujimoto said.