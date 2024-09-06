Japan July Household Spending Rises, Weaker than Expected
10:10 JST, September 6, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) — Japanese household spending rose less than expected in July, government data showed on Friday, as consumers remained wary of loosening their purse strings in the face of higher prices.
Consumer spending edged up 0.1% in July year-on-year, compared with the median market forecast for 1.2% growth. On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, spending decreased 1.7% versus an estimated 0.2% drop.
Data a day earlier showed Japan’s inflation-adjusted wages grew for the second straight month in July, primarily thanks to a bump in summertime bonuses. Base pay, or regular pay, marked the fastest pace of increase in nearly 32 years, reflecting results from this spring’s labor-management wage talks.
But a government official said the big test would be whether real wages continue rising in August and beyond, without the seasonal factor of summer bonuses.
Along with solid wages and durable inflation, robust consumption is among the factors the Bank of Japan says are key to its decision to raise interest rates further.
The BOJ ditched negative interest rates in March and raised short-term rates to 0.25% in July on the view the economy was making progress toward durably achieving its 2% inflation target.
The Japanese government last month upgraded its economic assessment for the first time in more than a year on signs of improving personal spending, which accounts for more than half of Japan’s economy.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Companies Increasing Efforts to Hire Foreign Students; Firms, Local Governments Help Them Acquire Skills to Find Jobs in Japan
-
Japan’s Casio to Launch Durable Clothing Range Inspired by G-Shock Brand; Company to Debut Durable T-Shirt in Late August
-
Insufficient Rice Supply Hits Japan; Sever Heat, Rising Demand from Inbound Tourist Among Factors
-
Japanese Firm Hitachi to Release Vacuum Using AR That Turns Cleaning Into a Game; Stressful Cleaning May Become More Enjoyable
-
Sony to Open New Brand Complex Building in Tokyo’s Ginza Next Year; ‘Ginza Sony Park’ to Serve as Brand Hub for Entertainment Businesses
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level