BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
12:41 JST, June 14, 2024
The Bank of Japan announced on Friday that it will reduce purchase amount of Japanese government bonds to ensure that long-term interest rates would be formed more freely in financial markets.
BOJ held its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and Friday.
