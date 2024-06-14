Home>Business>Economy

BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Bank of Japan

The Japan News

12:41 JST, June 14, 2024

The Bank of Japan announced on Friday that it will reduce purchase amount of Japanese government bonds to ensure that long-term interest rates would be formed more freely in financial markets.

BOJ held its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and Friday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Economy Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING