Bank of Japan to Continue Large-scale Monetary Easing Policy

Reuters file photo
The Bank of Japan building is pictured in Tokyo March 18, 2009.

The Japan News

12:00 JST, September 22, 2023

The Bank of Japan decided Friday to continue with its large-scale monetary easing blueprint at the monetary policy meeting.

The central bank’s previous monetary policy meeting in July resulted in an effective 1.0% cap on the yield for 10-year Japanese government bonds. Board members likely discussed the effect of the July modification during the latest meeting.

