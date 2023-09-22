- ECONOMY
Bank of Japan to Continue Large-scale Monetary Easing Policy
12:00 JST, September 22, 2023
The Bank of Japan decided Friday to continue with its large-scale monetary easing blueprint at the monetary policy meeting.
The central bank’s previous monetary policy meeting in July resulted in an effective 1.0% cap on the yield for 10-year Japanese government bonds. Board members likely discussed the effect of the July modification during the latest meeting.
