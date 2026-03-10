Hot word :

Japan’s TEPCO to Raise Electricity Rates for Corporations in April amid Soaring Fuel Prices

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:25 JST, March 10, 2026

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. is expected to raise electricity rates for corporations for April usage amid soaring crude oil prices, as TEPCO plans to revise the calculation method for corporate rates starting in April.

The new method will reflect the previous month’s fuel price, as opposed to the conventional method of calculating a three-month average from three to five months prior.

Electricity prices are determined in tandem with changes in the price of fuel, such as crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

For household rates, the timing of when the change in fuel price will be reflected will remain the same. As a result, the current surge in crude oil prices will not be reflected in utility bills for households until June at the earliest.

