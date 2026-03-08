70% of Japan Firms See Flaws in Protection of Women’s Health; Survey Finds Particular Concern Over Measures for Menopause

The Japan News

Yomiuri Shimbun building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

About 70% of Japan’s leading companies believe their support systems for working women’s health have “room for improvement” or are “insufficient,” according to a recent survey by The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun sent questionnaires in January to 120 major companies, and received a response from 94 firms, or 78%.

The results suggest that Japanese firms are lagging behind in establishing support systems to address women’s health concerns. It also showed that many companies consider measures related to menopause to be a particular challenge.

The Law on the Promotion of Women’s Active Engagement in Professional Life was revised in June last year, stipulating the need to pay special consideration to health issues particular to women. Its guidelines, which will be applied from April, included example initiatives such as the improvement of leave programs and establishing consulting systems.

Asked about their support system for working women, 29 firms, or 31%, said their programs were sufficient. Sixty-two companies said their programs were sufficient to a certain degree but that there was room for improvement. One firm said its system was insufficient.

To the 63 companies that saw room for improvement in their support system or called it insufficient, the survey asked which of four options they saw as the greatest concern — menstruation, menopause, gynecological cancer, or another issue, such as infertility treatment.

Menopause was chosen by the most firms, 18, followed by gynecological cancer or another issue, which were chosen by 15 companies each. Twelve companies chose menstruation.

Asked about the obstacles to establishing a support system for women, the largest number, 40 companies, cited the lack of understanding throughout their company for health issues specific to women. Multiple answers were allowed.

The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry estimates an annual economic loss of ¥3.4 trillion as a result of leaving women’s health issues unaddressed.

“With the growing number of middle-aged and elderly people who are still working, it’s necessary to expedite responses to women’s health issues, such as menopausal symptoms,” said Tomohiro Takami, a senior researcher at the Japan Institute for Labour Policy and Training.