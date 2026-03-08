Docomo to Rebrand Bike Sharing Service, Unifying Under Name ‘Noll’; New Bikes, Lower Rates to Be Introduced in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A new bicycle to be introduced by Docomo Bikeshare, Inc. is shown in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on March 3.

Docomo Bikeshare, Inc., a subsidiary of NTT Docomo, Inc., has announced that the brand name of its bicycle sharing service with motor-assisted bicycles will be unified under the name Noll from May 1.

The company aims to improve awareness by unifying the brand name, which currently varies from region to region.

Noll is a Swedish word meaning “zero,” containing the meaning of zero greenhouse gas emissions, with the added nuance of the Japanese word “noru” (ride), the company said.

To coincide with the brand revamp, new bikes will be introduced in Tokyo, Osaka and other areas. They use improved-performance batteries that enable longer distance travel and feature puncture-resistant tires.

Rates within Tokyo will be revised in light of most bicycles being used for short periods of 10 minutes or less. Currently, the base fee is ¥165 for 30 minutes. However, a rate of ¥99 for 10 minutes will be offered from May.