Docomo to Rebrand Bike Sharing Service, Unifying Under Name ‘Noll’; New Bikes, Lower Rates to Be Introduced in Tokyo
16:11 JST, March 8, 2026
Docomo Bikeshare, Inc., a subsidiary of NTT Docomo, Inc., has announced that the brand name of its bicycle sharing service with motor-assisted bicycles will be unified under the name Noll from May 1.
The company aims to improve awareness by unifying the brand name, which currently varies from region to region.
Noll is a Swedish word meaning “zero,” containing the meaning of zero greenhouse gas emissions, with the added nuance of the Japanese word “noru” (ride), the company said.
To coincide with the brand revamp, new bikes will be introduced in Tokyo, Osaka and other areas. They use improved-performance batteries that enable longer distance travel and feature puncture-resistant tires.
Rates within Tokyo will be revised in light of most bicycles being used for short periods of 10 minutes or less. Currently, the base fee is ¥165 for 30 minutes. However, a rate of ¥99 for 10 minutes will be offered from May.
Top Articles in Business
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Japan, U.S. Name 3 Inaugural Investment Projects; Reached Agreement After Considerable Difficulty
-
Japan’s Major Real Estate Firms Expanding Overseas Businesses to Secure Future Growth, Focusing on Europe, U.S., Asia
-
Transport Companies See Opportunity in Narita Expansion; Airlines, Railways Prepare to Meet Expected Growth in Demand
-
Japan’s Sumitomo Life Employees Mishandled Nearly 800 Documents at Agencies
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review