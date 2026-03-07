Inspection via Micro-Drones Begins at Fukushima No. 1 Nuclear Plant’s No. 3 Reactor
2:00 JST, March 7, 2026
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. on Thursday began using micro-drones to inspect the interior of the containment vessel of the No. 3 reactor at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.
In the investigation, which is expected to take about two weeks, the remotely operated, camera-equipped drones will assess conditions inside the containment vessel, such as the melted nuclear fuel debris that has accumulated there, in preparation for full-scale operations to remove the debris, planned for 2037 and beyond.
The drones, each measuring about 10 centimeters square and weighing 95 grams, were developed specifically for this mission.
The investigation was initially scheduled to begin last December, but was postponed due to drone-related equipment issues.
