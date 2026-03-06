Hanamaruki to Sell Liquid ‘Shio-Koji’ Seasoning to U.S. Consumers

Courtesy of Hanamaruki Foods Inc./Jiji Press

Bottles of a liquid version of “shio-koji” seasoning to sell in the United States

SILICON VALLEY (Jiji Press) — Hanamaruki Foods Inc. said Wednesday that it will sell a liquid version of “shio-koji” seasoning to consumers in the United States, starting around this summer.

The product is currently on display at a natural food trade show in Anaheim, California.

The Japanese miso maker has been selling its shio-koji seasoning product, which can be used as a marinade for meat and fish, overseas since 2015, mainly targeting food makers.

The company now expects solid retail demand for shio-koji overseas amid a growing acceptance of fermented food products and koji.

The product will be available in 210-milliliter and 500-milliliter bottles.. The prices have yet to be fixed.

Hanamaruki will also offer a shio-koji seasoning product made from organically grown ingredients to attract health-conscious consumers.

Nobuyuki Hirata, Hanamaruki’s marketing chief, said the company wants shio-koji to be accepted globally as seasoning from Japan, like miso and soy sauce.