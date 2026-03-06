Toyota to Cut Production of Mideast-Bound Cars by 20,000 Units

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The headquarters of Toyota Motor Corp. in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture

Toyota Motor Corp. will cut production of vehicles made at domestic plants for export to the Middle East by about 20,000 units from Monday through the end of March, it has been learned. The automaker has informed some of its suppliers of the plan.

With the company’s monthly exports to the region averaging 30,000 units, the move represents a massive downsizing of its Middle East-bound production.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime shipping route, has been effectively blockaded following attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel.

As the Strait of Hormuz is a major route for vehicle exports to the Middle East, the impact of the blockade is expected to spread beyond Toyota to other manufacturers.