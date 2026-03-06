Toyota to Cut Production of Mideast-Bound Cars by 20,000 Units
13:48 JST, March 6, 2026
Toyota Motor Corp. will cut production of vehicles made at domestic plants for export to the Middle East by about 20,000 units from Monday through the end of March, it has been learned. The automaker has informed some of its suppliers of the plan.
With the company’s monthly exports to the region averaging 30,000 units, the move represents a massive downsizing of its Middle East-bound production.
The Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime shipping route, has been effectively blockaded following attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel.
As the Strait of Hormuz is a major route for vehicle exports to the Middle East, the impact of the blockade is expected to spread beyond Toyota to other manufacturers.
Top Articles in Business
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Japan, U.S. Name 3 Inaugural Investment Projects; Reached Agreement After Considerable Difficulty
-
Japan’s Major Real Estate Firms Expanding Overseas Businesses to Secure Future Growth, Focusing on Europe, U.S., Asia
-
SoftBank Launches AI Service for Call Centers That Converts Harsh Customer Voices into Softer Voices
-
Transport Companies See Opportunity in Narita Expansion; Airlines, Railways Prepare to Meet Expected Growth in Demand
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review