Honda to Re-import Passport, Acura Integra from U.S. to Japan, Using Simplified Import Procedures Demanded By Trump

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Honda’s Integra for the North American market is seen in Chiba in January.

Honda Motor Co. will re-import to Japan its large SUV Passport and the Acura brand hatchback Integra, both of which are made in the United States, the company said Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Honda’s Passport for the North American market is seen in Chiba in January.

The company will take advantage of simplified import procedures for U.S.-made vehicles based on the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement.

It will begin selling the Passport and Integra in Japan in the latter half of 2026.

The Passport has a length of about 4.8 meters and will be among Honda’s largest SUVs sold domestically. Its appeal lies in its capability for off-road driving. As to the Integra, Honda will introduce the high-performance Type S sports model.

Both models will be sold with the steering wheel on the left. Pricing is undecided, and sales volume is expected to be small.