Honda to Re-import Passport, Acura Integra from U.S. to Japan, Using Simplified Import Procedures Demanded By Trump
20:23 JST, March 5, 2026
Honda Motor Co. will re-import to Japan its large SUV Passport and the Acura brand hatchback Integra, both of which are made in the United States, the company said Thursday.
The company will take advantage of simplified import procedures for U.S.-made vehicles based on the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement.
It will begin selling the Passport and Integra in Japan in the latter half of 2026.
The Passport has a length of about 4.8 meters and will be among Honda’s largest SUVs sold domestically. Its appeal lies in its capability for off-road driving. As to the Integra, Honda will introduce the high-performance Type S sports model.
Both models will be sold with the steering wheel on the left. Pricing is undecided, and sales volume is expected to be small.
Top Articles in Business
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Japan, U.S. Name 3 Inaugural Investment Projects; Reached Agreement After Considerable Difficulty
-
Japan’s Major Real Estate Firms Expanding Overseas Businesses to Secure Future Growth, Focusing on Europe, U.S., Asia
-
SoftBank Launches AI Service for Call Centers That Converts Harsh Customer Voices into Softer Voices
-
Transport Companies See Opportunity in Narita Expansion; Airlines, Railways Prepare to Meet Expected Growth in Demand
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review