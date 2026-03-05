LCC Greater Bay Airlines to Launch Regular Service on Fukuoka-Hong Kong Route

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Fukuoka Airport

FUKUOKA — Fukuoka International Airport Co. (FIAC), the operator of Fukuoka Airport, announced Wednesday that Greater Bay Airlines, a Hong Kong-based low-cost carrier, will begin operating regular flights between Fukuoka and Hong Kong on Monday.

The airline has been operating charter flights on this route since December last year and appears to have determined that there is sufficient passenger demand.

The route will have seven round trips per week with 189-seat aircraft. According to FIAC, the Fukuoka-Hong Kong route is currently served by three airlines including Hong Kong Airlines, making Greater Bay Airlines the fourth carrier.