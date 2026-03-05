NTT Docomo to Discontinue 3G Service in March

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A signboard at an NTT Docomo shop informs customers of the end of the 3G service at the end of March.

Major Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. will discontinue its domestic 3G service, the communication standard primarily used by older-style mobile phones known as “feature phones,” at the end of March.

As about 500,000 people still use this service, Docomo, the only carrier that still maintains the 3G service, is urging its customers to switch their contracts to smartphones or other devices as soon as possible. KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Corp. view this as an opportunity to snatch customers from Docomo, preparing preferential plans to attract 3G users.

According to Docomo and others, the 3G service began in 2001. As of the end of September 2025, there were 3.52 million 3G contracts, with the majority for vending machine communication contracts. About 500,000 individuals were using the service.

With the shift to new communication standards, KDDI ended its 3G service in 2022, and SoftBank followed suit in 2024, as operating the old standard incurs costs such as base station maintenance. Currently, NTT Docomo is the only carrier that continues to offer 3G as it has many contracts for vending machines.

Contracts for 3G lines will be automatically terminated on April 1. Many 3G users are elderly, and these users consistently voice concerns about parting with their familiar feature phones and the increased burden of upgrading devices.

To respond to such concerns, NTT Docomo is offering substantial discounts to 3G users, including providing certain devices compatible with the current mainstream 4G or the high-speed, high-capacity 5G networks free of charge. While excessive discounts on sales of devices tied to line contracts are regulated by law, providing such discounts to those changing from 3G is allowed as an exception.

Other carriers attract 3G users

The end of the 3G service creates demand for switching devices, giving Docomo competitors an opportunity. KDDI and SoftBank offer select models for ¥1 or for free for those switching from 3G contracts. In September, KDDI launched a dedicated plan, which offers more reasonable prices than conventional plans by limiting monthly data usage, through its budget brand UQ mobile for those switching from 3G.

NTT Docomo’s 3G service, affectionately known as FOMA, served as a driving force in building the firm’s strong customer base, together with i-mode, the firm’s internet access service that was built on 3G as its foundation.

Docomo’s domestic market share exceeded 50% in 2004 but had fallen to 33.3% as of September 2025. The firm aims to focus on retaining its 3G users to halt the decline in its market share.