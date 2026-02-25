Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Business>Companies

Japan Authorities Begin On-site Inspection of Japanese Microsoft Subsidiary on Suspicion of Violating Antimonopoly Law

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Fair Trade Commission

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:16 JST, February 25, 2026

The Japan Fair Trade Commission began on Wednesday an on-site inspection of the Japanese subsidiary of U.S. IT giant Microsoft, on suspicion of violating the Antimonopoly Law.

The company is suspected of obstructing competitors’ transactions by preventing the use of its Windows operating system and other products on rival cloud services.

The JFTC plans to proceed with examining seized materials and interviewing relevant parties. If Microsoft’s involvement is confirmed, the JFTC will also investigate Microsoft.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Companies Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Business

JN ACCESS RANKING