Toyota Highlander Reverse Imported from the U.S. to Japan Will Be Official State Vehicle
16:49 JST, February 17, 2026
A Toyota Highlander SUV manufactured in the United States and reverse imported to Japan was introduced as an official state vehicle by the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry on Monday.
U.S. President Donald Trump has been concerned about the lack of market penetration of U.S.-produced vehicles in Japan, thus the introduction of the Highlander may be intended to show to the U.S. side Japan’s willingness to accept such vehicles.
“My immediate impression when I saw the interior was that it was spacious,” said Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa after riding in the Highlander. “The ride was comfortable and pleasant.”
In addition to the Highlander, Toyota is also planning to reverse import the Camry sedan and Tundra pickup truck.
Among Japanese auto giants, Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. are also considering reverse importing their vehicles. Large vehicles are popular in the United States, and some believe that demand for U.S.-manufactured vehicles will be limited in Japan, where roads are narrower than in the United States.
