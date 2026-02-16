Japan’s Lotteria Restaurant Operator Co. Changes Name, Will Rebrand Its Hamburger Stores Under Zetteria Brand

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Zetteria store is seen in Minato Ward, Tokyo, in 2023.

Hamburger restaurant operating company Lotteria Co. a subsidiary of major restaurant group Zensho Holdings Co., changed its name to Burger One Co. on Monday.

The firm, which currently operates outlets under both the Lotteria and Zetteria brands, made the change in line with the decision to bring together all its restaurants under the Zetteria name, and will also remove the Lotteria name from its corporate identity. The company appears to be eyeing a future multi-brand expansion in order to meet a broader range of consumer demand.

All domestic Lotteria locations will close by the end of March, and most will reopen under the Zetteria name.

Lotteria’s first restaurant opened in 1972 and the brand has been a familiar presence in Japan for more than half a century.