1st Overseas Suke-San Udon to Open in Taiwan; Company Aims for More Than 100 Overseas Outlets
12:44 JST, February 16, 2026
Major Japanese restaurant operator Skylark Holdings Co. announced Friday that it will open its first overseas branch of the Sukesan Udon restaurant chain in Taiwan in June.
The company plans to open up to three overseas branches before the end of this year and will consider expanding to other Asian countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia if the business proves successful.
Skylark Holdings President Minoru Kanaya made the announcement at a press conference held for the company’s financial results for the year ending Dec. 31.
“We could potentially increase the number of overseas branches to over 100,” he said, expressing confidence that the company will be able to cultivate and meet demand overseas.
The company will make arrangements on how to procure ingredients for the Taipei outlet and other details.
Skylark Holdings already operates several restaurants in Taiwan.
The Sukesan Udon restaurant chain originated in Kitakyushu. Skylark Holdings acquired the chain’s operating company in October 2024. As of the end of 2025, 94 branches had been opened in areas including the Tokyo metropolitan area.
This year, the company plans to convert restaurants from other group brand chains into the udon restaurants and open about 30 new branches.
