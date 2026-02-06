Amazon, Japan’s JERA Energy Firm Sign Deal on AI, Data Centers
16:09 JST, February 6, 2026
Major power producer JERA Co. has announced that it signed a partnership agreement with U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. to strengthen cooperation between the two.
Under the agreement, JERA will leverage Amazon’s artificial intelligence to improve efficiency in power plant maintenance, while providing a stable supply of eco-friendly energy to Amazon’s data centers to meet the growing energy demand fueled by AI, the company said Thursday.
Securing personnel and passing on technical expertise have become pressing issues at thermal power plants, JERA’s core business.
To address these challenges, the company intends to apply Amazon’s AI and cloud technologies to analyze operations and detect early signs of equipment failure.
For Amazon’s data centers, which require vast amounts of electricity, JERA is considering utilizing offshore wind power and thermal power generation using hydrogen and ammonia, as well as carbon capture and storage technology to collect carbon dioxide and store it underground.
Top Articles in Business
-
Japan, Italy to Boost LNG Cooperation; Aimed at Diversifying Japan’s LNG Sources
-
Honda to Launch New Electric Motorbike in Vietnam
-
Asics Opens Factory for Onitsuka Tiger Brand in Western Japan
-
Narita Airport, Startup in Japan Demonstrate Machine to Compress Clothes for Tourists to Prevent People from Abandoning Suitcases
-
Japan’s ANA to Introduce Nationwide Logistics Service Using Drones, Will Be Used to Deliver Supplies in Remote Areas
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged