Amazon, Japan’s JERA Energy Firm Sign Deal on AI, Data Centers

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
JERA

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:09 JST, February 6, 2026

Major power producer JERA Co. has announced that it signed a partnership agreement with U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. to strengthen cooperation between the two.

Under the agreement, JERA will leverage Amazon’s artificial intelligence to improve efficiency in power plant maintenance, while providing a stable supply of eco-friendly energy to Amazon’s data centers to meet the growing energy demand fueled by AI, the company said Thursday.

Securing personnel and passing on technical expertise have become pressing issues at thermal power plants, JERA’s core business.

To address these challenges, the company intends to apply Amazon’s AI and cloud technologies to analyze operations and detect early signs of equipment failure.

For Amazon’s data centers, which require vast amounts of electricity, JERA is considering utilizing offshore wind power and thermal power generation using hydrogen and ammonia, as well as carbon capture and storage technology to collect carbon dioxide and store it underground.

