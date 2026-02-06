Kon to Become Toyota’s New President, Sato to Become Vice Chairman

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toyota Motor Corp.’ Chief Financial Officer Kenta Kon

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Friday that Chief Financial Officer Kenta Kon will be its president on April 1.

Current President Koji Sato, 56, will become vice chairman. Sato became president in April 2023, succeeding current Chairman Akio Toyoda, who is from the founding family.

Kenta Kon is 57 years old.