TEPCO to Reactivate Nuclear Reactor at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Power Plant As Early As Monday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. plans to reactivate the No. 6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture as early as Monday, according to sources close to the power company.

TEPCO is expected to hold a press conference on Friday to explain its next steps.

The company restarted the reactor for the first time in about 14 years on Jan. 21. However, an alarm sounded during the process of removing the control rods, prompting TEPCO to halt the reactor in the early hours of Jan. 23.