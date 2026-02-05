TEPCO to Reactivate Nuclear Reactor at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Power Plant As Early As Monday
20:22 JST, February 5, 2026
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. plans to reactivate the No. 6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture as early as Monday, according to sources close to the power company.
TEPCO is expected to hold a press conference on Friday to explain its next steps.
The company restarted the reactor for the first time in about 14 years on Jan. 21. However, an alarm sounded during the process of removing the control rods, prompting TEPCO to halt the reactor in the early hours of Jan. 23.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Business
-
Japan, Italy to Boost LNG Cooperation; Aimed at Diversifying Japan’s LNG Sources
-
Honda to Launch New Electric Motorbike in Vietnam
-
Asics Opens Factory for Onitsuka Tiger Brand in Western Japan
-
Narita Airport, Startup in Japan Demonstrate Machine to Compress Clothes for Tourists to Prevent People from Abandoning Suitcases
-
Japan’s ANA to Introduce Nationwide Logistics Service Using Drones, Will Be Used to Deliver Supplies in Remote Areas
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation