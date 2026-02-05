Toyota to Boost Global Hybrid Vehicle Production by 30% in 2028

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Toyota Motor Corp. head office

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to boost its global production of hybrid vehicles to about 6.7 million units in 2028, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

This represents a 30% increase from the number of hybrids that Toyota plans to manufacture in 2026.

The increase is reportedly in response to the slowdown in electric vehicle sales and a change in policies to promote EVs, particularly in Europe and the United States.

In 2025, Toyota produced about 4.79 million hybrids, which accounted for about 45% of the 10.53 million units the automaker produced globally.

Toyota plans to produce about 11.3 million vehicles globally in 2028. The proportion of hybrid vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, is expected to rise to about 60%.

The adoption of EVs is expected to slow worldwide due to various developments, including the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump’s axing of tax credits for EVs and the European Union’s decision to effectively walk back a plan to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles from 2035, in principle.